Janet Mills maintains unbeaten veto streak as Maine Senate upholds veto of right-to-repair overhaul

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published January 20, 2026 at 1:32 PM EST
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills acknowledges dignitaries in the gallery before delivering her State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills acknowledges dignitaries in the gallery before delivering her State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

The Maine Senate on Monday upheld Gov. Janet Mills' veto of a bill designed to overhaul the state's new right to repair law.

The law, approved by 84% of Maine voters two years ago, requires auto manufacturers to give independent repair shops access to vehicle diagnostic systems for servicing.

The auto industry opposed the measure and last year the Legislature drafted a bill that attempted to address some of its concerns while also cleaning up omissions in the original proposal.

But in her veto, Mills argued that the new bill strayed too far from the measure approved by voters.

Last week the House overrode the governor's veto. But on Monday only 10 senators voted to override, while twenty-four sided with the governor.

The result leaves Mills' veto record intact. All 55 of her vetoes have been sustained by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
Politics
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
