1,683 First-Time Unemployment Claims In Maine Last Week

Another 1,683 Mainers filed first-time claims for state unemployment benefits last week. That was 115 more than the week before.

The latest number is still far below the spike experienced in March and April, but up about 600 from a low point in late August. It’s also a sign that business is slowing again as the initial round of federal stimulus wears off.

The number of Mainers filing for federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fell to 669, down from over 1,100 the week before. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is provided to freelancers and others who don’t qualify for state unemployment benefits.