2 COVID-19 Deaths, 142 Cases Added In Maine

Maine has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, after a brief respite, and as the country crosses the half-million threshold.

The Maine Center for Disease Control is also adding 142 new cases of the disease.

That brings Maine’s total case number to nearly 44,000, with 660 deaths.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says about half of Mainers ages 70 and older have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maine CDC’s briefing on the pandemic is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.