26 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Sunday; Maine CDC Investigating Waldo County Church Outbreak

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 26 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported; that number remains at 146.

At the moment, 648 cases are active. There have been 5,939 total diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic in Maine.

The CDC says it’s investigating outbreaks of COVID-19 in Waldo County.

An outbreak has been linked to the Pentecostal Church in Brooks. Maine CDC cautions that anyone who has had contact at the church or its affiliated Lighthouse Christian Academy since Oct. 2 should be alert for symptoms.

So far 17 cases have been connected to that outbreak.