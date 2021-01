Thirty more COVID-19 deaths have been added by the Maine CDC on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear when the deaths occurred. A large spike earlier in the month — 41, on Jan. 8 — was attributed to notification delays, and the majority of those deaths were in December.

The agency also added 438 cases of the disease, bringing the total number of cases to 33,219 and deaths to 507.

This story will be updated.