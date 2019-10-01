Analysis: Maine Still Short Of Caseworkers, Despite Hirings

Maine has a shortage of caseworkers, according to a new analysis by the state Office of Child and Family Services.

OCFS director Todd Landry says the state needs an additional 33 caseworkers beyond the 33 positions that were authorized in the most recent state budget. He says 22 of those authorized positions have been filled.

"I think our biggest challenge in child welfare in the near term is going to be onboarding and successfully training and retaining our new staff that come on," Landry says.

Landry says the highest needs are in the Central, Penquis, and Western Maine districts. "I think it just happens to be where the number of cases are right now and the number of children that come into care."

Landry says his office will continue to review caseworker need and will submit the next report to the Legislature's Health and Human Service Committee in January.