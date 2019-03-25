Anonymous Customer Leaves $2,000 Tip At Waterville Eatery

WATERVILLE, Maine - An anonymous customer at a Maine restaurant seemingly approved of the eatery's service, leaving a $2,000 tip on a $48 bill.

Silver Street Tavern waitress Samantha Clark says the couple, who asked to remain anonymous, were friendly and easy to wait on, although noting there were a few mix-ups. The Waterville Morning-Sentinel reports the man later asked to speak with a manager and Clark says she feared he had a complaint.



Clark says she later learned the customer had left the large tip and instructed the manager to split it among the staff. Clark says the man is not a regular at the establishment and can't think why he left such a generous tip.



Silver Street Tavern owner Charlie Giguere says "it's a feel-good story.''