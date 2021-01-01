Today’s poem is “Breathing in the Rain” by Amira Al Sammrai. She wrote it at The Telling Room in Portland, as a member of the Young Writers & Leaders program, which brings together teens from many countries, including her native Iraq. Amira is the mother of two young children and currently lives with her family in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her poem is featured in the forthcoming Telling Room "best" youth poetry collection, A New Land.



Breathing in the Rain

Amira Al Sammrai



One time I lived

In a room with a window

I had to lean far out of

To see a small patch of sky.

I could hear the children playing outside

But through that window I saw

No sunlight and no stars.

I couldn’t tell if it was day or night.

I was in a small bird’s cage.



I remember one night

The clouds hugged each other

And the sky rained.

That night I hated to stay

In my room so I went out

To breathe the roses’ perfume

And see rain falling on the paper bark

Of trees washed from the hot season.

Thin water flowed between my feet.



Back inside the rain fell on my window

Making a beautiful voice

And mixing its steam with my breath.

That day I flew with the raindrops

And I saw the gardens and deserts.

I saw farms, I saw houses.

The rain is a miracle of god.

After the rain eased

I could still smell it

And I went to bed

To sleep and to wash my heart again.