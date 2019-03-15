Case Of Mumps Reported At York High School

State Health officials say they are investigating a confirmed case of mumps at York High School.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says an unvaccinated individual became ill March 9 and acquired mumps while travelling outside the United States. Maine CDC officials says the individual may have exposed others to the virus at York High School from March 6 to 8 and at a basketball game at the Massabesic High School gym on March 7.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease spread through saliva or mucus and via objects or surfaces touched by an infected person. The disease is characterized by fever, headache and swelling of the salivary glands among other symptoms.

Maine CDC says it's working to notify close contacts and has provided recommendations for the school. However, officials say the general public, including those who live in the same community, have a low risk of getting mumps from this case.