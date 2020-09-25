Monday, September 28 at 2:00 pm

John Bolton and Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “In Trump’s Inner Circle ”

Ambassador John Bolton’s name is synonymous with foreign policy service at the highest levels of government, having served four different presidents. Most recently, Bolton served as assistant to the president for national security affairs from April 9, 2018, until his resignation on September 10, 2019. He chronicled this experience in the recent best-selling book, The Room Where It Happened.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as White House press secretary for President Donald J. Trump from 2017 to 2019. Her briefings with the press and her battles with the media made her one of the most visible people in Washington and earned her the trust of the president, who called her “irreplaceable,” a “warrior” and “very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job.” During her two and a half years at the White House, she advised the president on everything from press and communication strategy to personnel and policy.

Note: This radio program from The Commonwealth Club draws on two separate events: "A Conversation with Ambassador John Bolton" and "Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Speaking for Myself."

Source: Commonwealth Club Of California