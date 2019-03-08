Copy Of 'Captain Marvel' To Be Auctioned In Maine Hometown

Comic book fans in the Maine hometown of Captain Marvel will have a chance at getting their hands on a signed copy of a miniseries based on the superhero.

The Portland Press Herald reports Harpswell firefighters are auctioning off a signed copy of "The Life of Captain Marvel" during opening weekend of the Marvel film's release.

The author of the miniseries, Margaret Stohl, gave the Orr's and Bailey Island Fire Department three copies of the first issue.

The department sold the first copy for $400 and hopes to bring in more money with their second fundraiser.

Captain Marvel was revealed to be a Harpswell native when the miniseries was released last year.

Stohl has spent several years summering in the town.