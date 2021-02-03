COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin At Scarborough Downs

COVID-19 vaccinations got underway Wednesday at a high-volume clinic at the former Scarborough Downs racing track.

More than 100 people were scheduled to get their shot Wednesday. One of the first was 79-year-old Alice Goshorn of South Portland.

“I’m just very excited. Very excited that I had the opportunity. Got on the list, got the call back, and it’s happening,” she says.

The company that’s redeveloping Scarborough Downs, Crossroad Holdings, donated the space to MaineHealth. By next week, the clinic will vaccinate 400-500 people a day. When more vaccine supply is available, the clinic has the capacity to do 2,000 a day.

This story will be updated.