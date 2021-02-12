Dentistry & Covid: How Dentists Are Caring for Patients & Are People Coming During the Pandemic?

To reduce coronavirus exposure, many are people are still putting their dental appointments on hold until the pandemic subsides. What are the consequences for dental health in Maine? We discuss what care and procedures dentists are providing, how they are handling Covid safety, and what concerns they have for the health of their patients.

Panelists: Dr. Brad Rand, general dentist, Rand Dentistry in Brewer; past president of the Maine Dental Association

Dr. Jonathan Shenkin, pediatric dentist based in Augusta; faculty, Boston University School of Dental Medicine

VIP Caller: Dr. Joanna Fox, general dentist, Fox Family Dental in South Portland