DHHS Launches Initiative To Support Maine’s Aging Population

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services is launching an initiative to improve care and services for seniors and adults with disabilities.

A 12-member advisory group made up of consumers, providers, advocates and lawmakers will hold listening sessions across the state as part of their work to produce a report this fall proposing specific reforms.

In a press release, DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the initiative is critical to support the state’s aging population.

According to DHHS, by 2036, over a quarter of the residents in every Maine county will be 65 or older. Meanwhile, the annual cost of full-time home care — about $54,000 — exceeds the state’s median income.