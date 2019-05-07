DHHS Launches Initiative To Support Maine’s Aging Population

By 36 minutes ago

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services is launching an initiative to improve care and services for seniors and adults with disabilities.

A 12-member advisory group made up of consumers, providers, advocates and lawmakers will hold listening sessions across the state as part of their work to produce a report this fall proposing specific reforms.

In a press release, DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the initiative is critical to support the state’s aging population.

According to DHHS, by 2036, over a quarter of the residents in every Maine county will be 65 or older. Meanwhile, the annual cost of full-time home care — about $54,000 — exceeds the state’s median income.

Tags: 
Maine Public