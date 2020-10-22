DHHS Launches StrengthenME Resource For Coping With Pandemic Stress

The state Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new program called StrengthenME to help Mainers cope with the stress of the pandemic.

The program, funded through a $5 million federal grant, is a collaboration with community partners such as the NAMI Teen Text Line, the Intentional Warm Line and Community Health Workers, which specializes in supporting new Mainers.

StrengthenME will provide free stress management and resiliency resources to anyone experiencing mental health challenges in response to the pandemic.