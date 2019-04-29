Driver Charged With Drunken Driving After Pedestrian's Death

GRAY, Maine - A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Maine has died, and the driver has been charged with drunken driving.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's department says 40-year-old Samantha Rinaldi, of Gray, died Saturday night at the hospital after being hit by a car in the town where she lived. The driver, 58-year-old Jay Westra, of North Yarmouth, was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol.



Rinaldi's ex-husband told the Portland Press Herald that she was a devoted mother of four children ages 14 to 20.



Police said Westra's 11-year-old daughter was in the car during Saturday's crash. It was unclear Sunday whether he has an attorney.



In October, Westra's wife was found dead in the woods near her home six days after she disappeared. Her death was ruled a suicide.