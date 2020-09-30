Eggs Of Destructive Invasive Insect Found In Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine - Agriculture authorities in Maine say the eggs of an invasive insect that has the ability to harm crops have been located in the state.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said Tuesday the egg masses of the spotted lanternfly have been found on trees in at least four communities.

The department says the lanternfly is a sap-feeding insect from Asia that was first found in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014.

The lanternfly can hurt commodities such as apples and maple syrup that are important to Maine's economy.