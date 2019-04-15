Flood Warning Issued Along Kennebec River

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for minor Kennebec River flooding in Skowhegan and Augusta.

“Honestly it’s fairly typical for this time of year when you have the melting snow and some rainfall, but some areas that see impacts right when the river begins to go over its banks need to be prepared for some minor flooding beginning late today and tomorrow,” says NWS meteorologist Justin Arnott.

The flood warning for Skowhegan runs from Monday evening until Wednesday afternoon. The flood warning for Augusta runs from Tuesday morning until Wednesday evening.

The weather service cautions people not to drive through flooded areas. Officials say it is impossible to know whether the road is safe for travel.