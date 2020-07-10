Foraging: The Pandemic Prompts Interest in Finding Edible Plants & Other Wild Foods

The pandemic has had many interesting by products, one of which is an increased interest in foraging as a means of being self-sufficient and less dependent on groceries or other food sources. We’ll learn about all of the edible plants and other wild foods—from seaweed to mushrooms to clams—that Mainers can find all around them. And we’ll hear about some interesting ways to eat and prepare these items—safely.

Guests: David Spahr, foraging expert; author of Edible & Medicinal Mushrooms of New England and Eastern Canada

Sam Richman, chef/owner, Sammy’s Deluxe in Rockland