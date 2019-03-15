Former Maine Lawmaker Pleads Not Guilty Over Hunting Licenses

AUGUSTA, Maine - A former Maine lawmaker who was pardoned by former Gov. Paul LePage has pleaded not guilty to fraudulently obtaining hunting licenses.

The Portland Press Herald reports an attorney for Jeffrey Pierce entered the plea on behalf of his client during his arraignment hearing Thursday.



The Maine Warden Service says Pierce failed to disclose he had a felony criminal record when he purchased firearms hunting permits in 2016, 2017 and 2018.



Pierce was pardoned by the former governor for a felony drug trafficking conviction in 1982, but he is still subject to prosecution because the pardon does not expunge his record.



He is facing three misdemeanor charges in connection with the hunting licenses.



The Republican served as state representative from 2015 to 2018.