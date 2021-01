Wednesday, February 3 at 2:00 pm

Please Get Your Noise Out of My Ears

The modern world overwhelms us with sounds we didn’t ask for, like car alarms and cell-phone “halfalogues.” On today’s special edition of Freakonomics, we examine what all this noise costs us in terms of productivity, health, and basic sanity.

To listen to the audio of “Please Get Your Noise Out of My Ears” on FREAKONOMICS online, please click HERE.