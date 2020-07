Average gas prices in Maine have risen just over 4 cents in the past week to $2.18 a gallon.

GasBuddy says increasing cases of COVID-19 in some states have reduced gasoline demand, but there hasn't been a sharp enough drop to push gas prices lower this past week.

Still, analysts say for this time of year, gas prices nationally are at their lowest levels in 15 years.

The current average price in Maine is 12 cents higher than a month ago, but 52 cents less than at this time last year.