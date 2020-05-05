Gray Reopens Public Library For Limited Browsing And Services

The public library in the town of Gray opened for limited browsing today, one of the first libraries in Maine to reopen since the COVID-19 emergency began.

Director Josh Tiffany says safety procedures include the installation of a Plexiglas barrier at the main circulation desk, masks and a ten person limit, including staff.

“Requiring that all public members wear masks. Masks are being worn be the staff at all time. Gloves are being provided by the staff for any contact. We do have a supply of disinfectant hand wash so we can offer that to the public as well as our staff,” he says.

Tiffany says the library has also implemented curbside pickup, and services will be limited.

“We are not able to offer public computing, faxing, scanning and some other very popular services that we provide. We will be soon, hopefully, be able to acquire keyboard covers so we can get those services back up and running,” he says.

Tiffany says the decision to reopen was made by the town manager, who did not return calls seeking comment.