Group Ranks Maine Among Top Five States For Hospital Safety

Maine once again ranks among the top five states in the U.S. for hospital safety, according to the latest scores from the Leapfrog Group.

Leapfrog ranks hospital safety based on criteria that include infections, surgical errors, and proper practices to prevent errors.

Maine achieved its high ranking because 50 percent of hospitals evaluated achieved "A" grades. They include Northern Light Maine Coast, Inland, Cary Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care, York Hospital, Central Maine Medical Center, Mercy Hospitals, and Maine General.

Maine returns to its position among the top five after slipping in the rankings last year.

Due to an editorial error, some of the hospitals that recieved an 'A'-rating were not listed in an original version of this post. We regret the error.