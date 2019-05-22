Hostage Standoff In Auburn Ends After Police Fatally Shoot Suspect

A hostage standoff in Auburn Tuesday ended when a member of the Maine State Police tactical team shot and killed the man involved, 29-year-old Steven Case.

Maine State Police spokesperson Steve McCausland declined to comment on the sequence of events because the case is being investigated by the state Attorney General's office.

"We're fully cooperating with them, as is Auburn police," says McCausland.

McCausland says Case had an extensive criminal history and had failed to report Monday to begin a nine-month prison sentence. Auburn police encountered him by happenstance at an apartment house Tuesday, which led to the hostage situation involving what McCausland says was either a current or former girlfriend of Case.