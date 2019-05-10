The Human Rights Crisis in Mexico: Origins, Impacts, Opportunities

Wednesday, May 15 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to the eighth annual Justice for Women Lecture at the Abromson Community Education Center in Portland. The speaker is Ms. Maria Luisa Aguilar Rodriguez, the International Advocacy Officer at Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center in Mexico City. She will be focusing on the immigration taking place through Mexico and access to justice and reparations for victims of human rights violations.

Background:

Ms. Aguilar Rodriguez is a Mexican human rights advocate. She has spent the last eight years working to promote accountability for human rights violations at two of Mexico’s foremost human rights organizations. She joined the Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Centro Prodh) after working at a grassroots organization in the State of Guerrero in Southern Mexico, a state notorious for its violence and human rights abuses. At Centro Prodh, she focuses on access to justice and reparations for victims of human rights violations. She advocates for new judicial mechanisms aimed at combating impunity and works on cases related to women’s and indigenous rights, torture (especially sexual torture against women), and enforced disappearances.

Ms. Aguilar Rodriguez holds a B.A. in International Affairs from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education and an M.A. in Human Rights in Theory and Practice from the University of Essex, UK.

“In stewarding the rule of law for future generations, there is no more important work being undertaken in furtherance of humanity than that being done by Maria Luisa Aguilar Rodriguez. Her commitment to access to justice ensures that vulnerable voices are heard in Mexico and beyond, and that the law – and its process and infrastructure – remains current and available to the people who need it most,” said Danielle Conway, dean and professor at the University of Maine School of Law.

Justice For Women Lecture Series:

The Justice For Women Lecture Series brings a distinguished speaker to Maine annually to present a public lecture and to contribute to a global conversation about justice for women and girls. Maine Law established the Series in 2011 with the support and leadership of Catherine Lee of Lee International. The Justice For Women Lecture Fund is an endowed fund of the University of Maine School of Law Foundation. It is supported by generous gifts from the Maine Law community and the friends of Justice For Women.

Source: mainelaw.maine.edu