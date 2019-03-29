Ideas From The CBC

Monday, April 1 at 2:00 pm

Utopian Dinner Table: How to feed the world in 100 years

A hundred years from now the planet will have 3-billion more people to feed. Global food security expert Evan Fraser considers possible solutions by contrasting two distinct visions of utopia -- one found through embracing science and technology, and the other arguing for overthrow of capitalism.

