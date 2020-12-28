Thursday, December 31 at 2:00 pm

The Flip Side of History: the Aztecs through their own words

Forget history written by the victors. Cundill Prize-winning historian Camilla Townsend turned to annals kept by the Aztecs themselves to reveal a history of a vibrant, sophisticated people who valued hard word, perseverance, who were master storytellers and loved a good joke — and who 500 years ago had outdoor food courts!

To listen to the audio of “The Flip Side of History: the Aztecs through their own words” on IDEAS From The CBC online, please click HERE.