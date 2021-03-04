Monday, March 8 at 2:00 pm

Entre Chien Et Loup: How Dogs Began

Scientists agree that dogs evolved from wolves and were the first domesticated animals. But exactly how that happened is hotly contested. Many scientists think that self-domestication may be the most plausible explanation — that some wolves stumbled upon an evolutionary advantage by hanging around the settlements of our prehistoric ancestors, and eating their garbage. Over time, they evolved into the first dogs. But when that might have happened remains elusive. IDEAS contributor Neil Sandell examines the theories and the evolution of the relationship between dogs and humans.

To listen to the audio of “Entre Chien Et Loup: How Dogs Began” on IDEAS From The CBC online, please click HERE.