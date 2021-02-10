Impeachment Trial: Analysis of The Legal and Political Developments in the Impeachment Trial

As the second day of the Senate impeachment trial unfolds, we discuss legal questions and political implications that arise. How will the trial affect the ability of the Biden Administration to move forward, and how will history judge the actions of those involved—particularly former President Donald Trump?

Panelists: Joseph R. Reisert, assistant professor of American Constitutional Law, Department of Government, Colby College

Jeanne Cummings, deputy chief, Washington Bureau, The Wall Street Journal