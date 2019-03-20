Wednesday, March 20 at 2:00 pm

IBM Project Debater

At Intelligence Squared U.S., we’ve debated AI before – the risks, the rewards, and whether it can change the world – but for the first time, we’re debating with AI.

In partnership with IBM, Intelligence Squared U.S. is hosting a unique debate between a world-class champion debater and an AI system. IBM Project Debater is the first AI system designed to debate humans on complex topics using a combination of pioneering research developed by IBM researchers, including: data-driven speechwriting and delivery, listening comprehension, and modeling human dilemmas.

First debuted in a small closed-door event in June 2018, Project Debater will now face its toughest opponent yet in front of its largest-ever audience, with our own John Donvan in the moderator’s seat. The topic will not be revealed to Project Debater and the champion human debater until shortly before the debate begins.

The Debaters:

IBM Project Debater

Harish Natarajan

Debate Champion & Head of Economic Risk, AKE International

Moderator & Host:

John Donvan

To listen to the audio of “IBM Project Debater” on Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.