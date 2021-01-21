Monday, January 25 at 2:00 pm

Who Gets Vaccinated First? Essential Workers or Elderly?

As the first rounds of the Covid-19 vaccines become available, a growing debate has emerged as to who should get it first. CDC guidance prioritizes essential workers and those in long-term care, but a growing chorus of voices say authorities should instead focus on the elderly. It’s a profound debate with broad ethical implications that dig into the question of preserving first-responders and society’s first line of defense versus rising morbidity and mortality rates among at-risk populations.

Host and moderator John Donvan examines it all in a wide ranging interview with Dr. Larry Brilliant, physician, epidemiologist, and CEO of the Pandefense Advisory, who was also a part of the World Health Organization team that eradicated smallpox.

To listen to the audio of “Who Gets Vaccinated First? Essential Workers or Elderly?” on Intelligence Squared U.S. online, please click HERE.