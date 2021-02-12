Janet Mills Expands Occupancy Limits For Maine Houses Of Worship

Gov. Janet Mills has issued an executive order allowing for larger gatherings at houses of worship in Maine.

The new guidance allows for five people per 1,000 square feet of space, which is the same guideline set for retail stores. Previously, the number of people allowed inside a church or other house of worship was capped 50, regardless of size.

Social distancing and masks will still be required.

The state has also added more safety guidance for school choirs, performance venues and seated restaurant service — including recommendations on air exchange, masking & shielding, and training for staff.

All of the orders and updates take effect immediately.