Joe Bornstein, Prominent Maine Personal Injury Lawyer, Dies

Joe Bornstein, one of Maine’s most well-known attorneys, has died. According to the Portland Press Herald, he died Thursday, but the cause of death is unknown.

Bornstein became a household name over nearly five decades of practicing law in Maine, in part from long-running television ads that featured Robert Vaughn, who starred in “Man From U.N.C.L.E” in the 1960s.

Bornstein’s law firm also advertises atop Portland’s Time and Temperature building, where a lighted sign flashes “CALL JOE”.

According to the firm’s website, The Law Offices of Joe Bornstein employ about 40 people across seven offices in Maine.