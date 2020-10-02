Joe Bornstein, Prominent Maine Personal Injury Lawyer, Dies

By 52 minutes ago

Joe Bornstein, one of Maine’s most well-known attorneys, has died. According to the Portland Press Herald, he died Thursday, but the cause of death is unknown.

The Time and Temperature building in Portland on Feb. 13, 2016.
Credit Corey Templeton / Flickr/Creative Commons

Bornstein became a household name over nearly five decades of practicing law in Maine, in part from long-running television ads that featured Robert Vaughn, who starred in “Man From U.N.C.L.E” in the 1960s.

Bornstein’s law firm also advertises atop Portland’s Time and Temperature building, where a lighted sign flashes “CALL JOE”.

According to the firm’s website, The Law Offices of Joe Bornstein employ about 40 people across seven offices in Maine.

Tags: 
Maine Public