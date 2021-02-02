Judge Upholds Hazard Pay For Portland Workers, But Delays It Till 2022

Maine’s Superior Court is upholding a recently established hazard pay provision for minimum wage workers during emergencies. But implementation will be delayed.

Superior Court Justice Thomas Warren ruled on Monday that the provision approved by Portland voters in November will stand. However, his ruling delayed business owners from having to pay workers the approved time-and-a-half hazard pay until Jan. 1, 2022.

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce had asked the judge to strike down the ordinance claiming it would be injurious to businesses.

Two attorneys representing workers say they will appeal the decision.