Lots Of Ruts To Get Stuck In This New England 'Mud Season'

Northern New England's cold and snowy winter is giving way to an early spring pockmarked with potholes, uneven roads and lots and lots of mud.

The early weeks of spring constitute "mud season" in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. This year, it's muddier and bumpier than most since many parts of the states had especially rainy and snowy winters.

Brassua Dam, Maine, near Moosehead Lake, got nearly four feet more snow than typical this winter.

Officials say this is a particularly bad year for potholes as the snowmelt causes havoc on the many rural, dirt and gravel roads in the region.