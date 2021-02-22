Machias Hospital Looks To Purchase Struggling Calais Regional Hospital

Down East Community Hospital in Machias has filed paperwork to purchase Calais Regional Hospital.

Calais Regional entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Sept. 2019, and officials at Down East say they’ve been interested in purchasing the hospital for months.

In a written statement, Down East Community Hospital president and CEO Steve Lail says Calais Regional will remain a fully functioning hospital. He says he plans to add specialties, primary care providers and bring back full-time general surgery.

The purchase is pending court approval.