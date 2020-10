Another person with COVID-19 has died in Maine, bringing the total number of deaths to 144.

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC on Thursday also show an increase of 20 cases. The total number of active cases in the state is 622.

The CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday. Tune in live on Maine Public Radio, Television and mainepublic.org.

This story will be updated.