Maine CDC: 8 New COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed, No New Deaths

Maine health officials are reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the total diagnosed in the state since the pandemic's onset to 3,566. The death tally remains at 114.

That's according to new figures the Maine Center for Disease Control posted on its website Tuesday. A total of 3,062 people infected with the virus have recovered, 54 more than Monday. That leaves a total of 390 active cases in Maine.

Maine CDC officials are scheduled to brief the media on the coronavirus situation at 2 p.m. Tuesday.