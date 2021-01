A man in his 60s from Hancock County has died with COVID-19, and 347 cases have been added to the state's total.

According to the Maine CDC, 190 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, with 47 in critical care and 20 on ventilators.

Nearly 33,000 people have been vaccinated.

In all, 25,592 cases of COVID-19 have been reported and 359 people have died.

The Maine CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Monday.