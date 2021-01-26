Maine CDC Adds 11 Deaths, 662 COVID-19 Cases

Eleven more COVID-19 deaths have been reported Tuesday, as Maine hospitals continue ramping up their vaccine distribution efforts this week.

The Maine CDC is also adding 662 new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to nearly 38,000 and total deaths to 558.

Several clinics around the state began distributing vaccines to people ages 70 and older this week. The state has now administered more than a 110,000 doses of vaccine.

The Maine CDC will conduct its next regularly scheduled briefing on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.