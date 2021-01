The Maine CDC has added 156 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Case reports tend to dip on the weekend, but the number was still the fewest reported in 2021.

No new deaths were reported Sunday. Twenty deaths were reported Saturday, but the Maine CDC says they primarily occurred Jan. 10-23 and came after thorough review of vital records.

As of Saturday, 161 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 51 in critical care and 27 on ventilators.