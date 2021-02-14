Maine CDC Adds 2 Deaths, 110 COVID-19 Cases

Two more Mainers have died with COVID-19, and 110 cases of the disease were added to the state's total on Sunday.

In all, 649 Mainers have died with the disease and 42,529 cases have been reported.

As of Saturday morning, 100 people were hospitalized in the state, with 27 in critical care and 9 on ventilators.

As of Sunday, 172,725 Mainers have received their first shot of vaccine in a two-dose regimen; 70,757 have gotten both.

The CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

This story was originally published at 8:51 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.