Maine CDC Adds 265 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths On Saturday

Two more Mainers have died with COVID-19, and the state CDC added another 265 cases on Saturday.

In all, 41,064 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the state and 634 have died.

The state has averaged 271 daily cases in the last seven days, and the positivity rate fell from from 3.6 percent to 2.9 percent over the past week.

As of Friday, 130,551 Mainers had received their first shot in a two-dose vaccine regimen; 46,410 had gotten both shots.

Maine is still vaccinating health care personnel and others in Phase 1A of the rollout, as well as adults 70 and older, who are in 1B. Officials expect to move to people 65 and older by March.

Maine Public reporter Patty Wight contributed to this story.