Four more Mainers have died with COVID-19, and the state CDC has added 333 cases on Sunday.

The deaths were in two men, in their 50s and 90s, from Cumberland County; and two woman in their 80s, from Oxford and York counties.

In all, 21,880 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the state and 323 have died.

As of Saturday, 183 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 56 in critical care and 16 on ventilators.