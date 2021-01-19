Maine CDC Adds 5 Deaths, 386 COVID-19 Cases

Another 386 cases of COVID-19 have been identified by the Maine Center for Disease Control and five more people have died from the disease.

In all, more than thirty-four thousand Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease since the pandemic began, and 519 people have died. The daily case totals have decreased since the end of last week, when over 800 cases were reported on three consecutive days.

As of yesterday, just over 67-thousand Mainers had received at least one of the two shots required for full vaccination, or about six percent of Maine’s adult population. Nearly 12-thousand people have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC is next expected to brief the pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. A notice on the state’s site says briefings will now be conducted twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

