Maine CDC Adds 6 Deaths, 612 COVID-19 Cases Saturday

Six more Mainers have died with COVID-19, and the state CDC is reporting 612 more cases.

That brings the total number of cases to 29,019 and deaths to 432.

On Friday, state CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said Maine is receiving 17,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its next allotment from Operation Warp Speed. He said that will bring the cumulative total of doses received to a little more than 99,000.

But there are about 130,000 health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities who need to be vaccinated in Maine’s first phase of the vaccine rollout.

“By the end of next week — not this week, but next week. We will still have received vaccine sufficient for roughly only 75% of that entire group,” he said.

Maine’s expected allotment of the vaccine has dropped by more than 5,000 doses since shipments began in December.

As of Friday morning, 205 people were hospitalized with the disease, with 56 in critical care and 26 on ventilators.