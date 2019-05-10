Maine Coast Heritage Trust A Step Closer To Buying Most Of Clark Island

The Maine Coast Heritage Trust is $1 million closer to buying most of Clark Island in St. George. The island is privately owned, but the public has been allowed to use its hiking trails and sandy beaches.

The Bangor Daily News reports the current owners want to preserve that access by selling 126 acres of the 170 acres to the Trust. The Trust has raised$3.5 million toward the $4.8 million cost. The latest million came thanks to a partnership with the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department.

The two entities qualified for a grant from the federal Interior Department's Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grants Program.