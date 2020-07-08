Maine Commission Focused On Racism Sets Ambitious Agenda

The members of the Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations is poised to decide on legislation that will advance efforts to end racism in Maine.

The Commission plans to meet several times in the coming weeks to review the hundreds of bills that could be considered in a special session of the legislature that is expected to convene next month.

“The legislature takes on the task of analyzing and addressing issues related to systematic racism here in the state of Maine,” says State Rep. Rachael Talbot-Ross, D-Portland, who chairs the panel.

The Commission is a diverse group that includes lawmakers, Black people and people of color, a tribal representative, advocates for low-income Mainers, youth and the elderly, and others who have experience working with racial and ethnic populations.

Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial Indigenous and Maine Tribal Populations
