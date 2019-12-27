Maine Compensation Commission Proposes Pay Hike For Governor

An independent commission is recommending pay increases for Maine’s governor, judges and for members of the Legislature.

Maine governors are the lowest paid in the nation at $70,000 a year, and that has not changed since 1987. Tim Schneider of the State Compensation Commission says it’s time for an upward correction.

“We are increasing the governor’s salary not because we felt that it hasn’t kept pace with inflation, we are increasing the governor’s salary because the current salary is laughably low, disrespects the job and makes Maine an outlier from other states,” he says.

The commission suggests raising the pay to $130,000 a year, to match that of neighboring New Hampshire. Former judge Vendean Vafiades, who chairs the commission, says she supports the raise.

“I believe that the recommendation of the governor’s salary of $130,000 is sound, is reasonable, is defensible,” she says.

Among the commission’s other recommendations, that district court judges get a boost from $133,000 to $150,000 a year and that state lawmakers get larger expenses accounts and a two-year salary increase from $25,000 to $32,000.

The Legislature will consider the proposed changes when it reconvenes next month.